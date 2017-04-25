Fourth Friday Fairs series begins Friday in downtown Carbondale





Filed under Campus, News

A “Spring Fling” is the theme of the first Fourth Friday Fairs beginning Friday in downtown Carbondale.

The fair runs on the fourth Friday of every month until fall and will feature live music, interactive games, local artists and food vendors. The event is free and runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Carbondale Town Square Pavilion.

Carbondale Main Street, Carbondale Community Arts and the Carbondale Park District are inviting businesses around the square to participate either by setting up at the fair or through special offerings within their shops and restaurants.

Advertisement

Rebecca Dull, assistant director of Carbondale Main Street, said the fairs are a causal way to get to know the local business owners, neighbors and enjoy being in Carbondale.

“It’s a fun way for people in the community to get together and enjoy being downtown,” Dull said.

Downtown business participation not only expands opportunities for artists and musicians, but also contributes to the overall feel and vibrancy of a community event downtown, she said.

Each month will have a different theme to celebrate different aspects of Carbondale. This year’s themes are “Bike Month” on May 26, “Beat the Heat” on June 23, “Celebrating America” on July 28, “Be Back to School” on Aug. 25 and “Celebrating Latino Heritage Month” on Sept. 23.

Lisa Janssen, executive director of Carbondale Community Arts, said the center facilitates art activities that coordinate with each month’s theme. She said the various activities “create a sense of camaraderie” in the city.

“I think this event builds community in Carbondale,” Janssen said. “It really unites the community and brings them downtown.”

Staff writer Tyra Wooten can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @twootenDE.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement