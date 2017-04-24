Gallery: Tour de Carbondale

Eric Hartke, of Carterville, rides a scooter in the 400 block of South Beveridge Street on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in front of the last stop on the Tour de Carbondale route. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Morgan Timms Tour de Carbondale participants dance before a crowd outside a house Saturday, April 22, 2017, in the 400 block of Cherry Street during Tour de Carbondale. (Morgan Timms | Morgan_Timms)
Jessica Morales, a senior from Chicago studying forestry, hula hoops Saturday, April 22, 2017, outside a house in the 400 block of Cherry Street during Tour de Carbondale. (Branda MItchell | @branda_mitchell)
Tour de Carbondale partygoers carry a canoe after it detached from the back of a golf cart that was dragging it Saturday, April 22, 2017, in the 300 block of South Beveridge Street in Carbondale. During the tour, participants ride bikes and other modes of transportation while stopping a designated party houses. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Morgan Timms Michelle Garcia, of Barrington, kisses Brady, a 12-week-old Australian Shepard owned by Justin Sammon, of Chicago, on Saturday, April 22, 2017, during the annual Tour de Carbondale at the last stop of the Tour de Carbondale route. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Morgan Timms Brian Moore, originally from Chicago, attempts to burst open a beer can by repeatedly smashing it into his forehead Saturday, April 22, 2017, during the annual Tour de Carbondale at 406 South Beveridge Street, the last stop of the Tour de Carbondale route. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Morgan Timms Brian Moore, originally from Chicago, drinks a beer after bursting it open with his forehead Saturday, April 22, 2017, during the annual Tour de Carbondale at 406 South Beveridge Street, the last stop of the Tour de Carbondale route. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Morgan Timms A Tour de Carbondale participant waves from the window of a house to crowd gathered below Saturday, April 22, 2017, during the annual Tour de Carbondale. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.