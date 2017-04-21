Carbondale police arrest three boys in burglary, car chase

Close (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS) TNS

TNS (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS)





Filed under City, News

Carbondale police arrested three juvenile boys early Friday for an attempted burglary that led to a car chase that stopped after they crashed on East Main Street.

The incident began about 4:15 a.m. when the owner of Southern Illinois Gymnastics Academy at 712 E. Walnut St. responded to a burglary alarm and found several people inside his business. Officers arrived just as a vehicle was leaving the gym’s parking lot and followed it, police said in a news release

The three juveniles allegedly fled pursuit as police attempted to pull them over. The driver crashed in the 1400 block of East Main Street and all three were arrested on charges of commercial burglary, criminal damage to property and fleeing to elude capture.

Advertisement

The juveniles, who are all from Randolph County, were held in the Jackson County Jail to await transport to detention in Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at [email protected] or 618-536-3397.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement