Photo of the Day: Fishing in the rain

Close (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)

(Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)





Filed under Photo of the Day

Matt Pinkston, of Carterville, reels in a crappie while fishing in the rain Friday at Crab Orchard Lake in Carterville.

“Everybody has daily frustrations,” Pinkston said. “Some people drink coffee, others read magazines or play games. I like to fish. Fishing absolutely clears my mind out, at least for the couple hours that I do it. I have a fresh start on going back to what I was doing previously, but a little bit eased up. I just take a couple deep breaths when I’m fishing, and then resume with my life.”

Pinkston said he tries to go fishing at Crab Orchard Lake and the Spillway twice a week.

Advertisement

Staff photographer Morgan Timms can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @morgan_timms.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement