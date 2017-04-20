Springfest concert returns to SIU campus Saturday





Filed under Campus, News

The annual Springfest concert is returning to campus Saturday headlined by Eli Young Band along with two local musical groups.

The SIU Arena doors open at 6:30 p.m. Performing first is The Natu Band, which was formed by a previous SIU football player, followed by the local Murphy500. The award-winning Eli Young Band will close the show at 10:30 p.m.

Springfest is sponsored by the Student Programming Council, SIU Athletics and Pepsi MidAmerica and is open to the public for $25 per ticket or $30 per ticket on show day.

Advertisement

SIU students tickets prices are $15 in advance with a student ID, or $20 on Saturday with a limit of one ticket per student.

Food and band merchandise will be sold at the event. Alcohol will also be sold for individuals 21 and older.

The Natu Band

The Natu Band was created by former SIU football player and now eight-year pro-boxer, Natu Visinia.

The band is based in Clinton and plays acoustic, country-rock. Visnia and his four band members have been performing together for the last two years. The band has won second place in multiple songwriting competitions in Nashville, Tennessee, and has also released extended play albums. The members are currently working on releasing a new album.

The Natu Band will perform from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Murphy500

Murphy500 was formed in 2013 and consists of five Murphysboro natives: percussionist Seth George, vocalist Justin Easton, bassist Pat Jones, and guitarists John DeNosky and Rob Baril.

Murphy500 recently completed its first self-titled studio album and kicked off its first tour in 2015. The band has previously opened up for the Eli Young Band as well as Kid Rock. The country musicians are a big part of the Southern Illinois music scene, from their successful headlining shows.

Murphy500 will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Eli Young Band

The Eli Young Band was created when Mike Eli and James Young met while attending the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.

The band has since been nominated for the country-rock Grammy award, and has been listed on the country music chart eight times. Three of its songs have been number one on the same chart.

The band has also won the Song of the Year award from the Academy of Country Music for the song “Crazy Girl.” The band members have produced platinum records and other notable chart-topping singles that have earned the country music crew numerous nominations.

The Eli Young Band will be performing at 9:00 p.m. and will close the show at 10:30 p.m.

Campus reporter Diamond Jones can be reached at [email protected], 618-536-3325 or on Twitter @_dimewrites.

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement <a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=408c839305&cb=133712312321" ><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538807087&cs=408c839305&cb=133712312321" border="0" alt=""></a>