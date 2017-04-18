The Game Table has a seat for everyone

Close James Cox, owner of The Game Table, poses for a portrait with the game Blood Bowl, a fantasy football board game Monday, April 17, 2017, inside his store. Cox opened the store at 606 S. Illinois Ave. in April after working at Castle Perilous Games and Books in Carbondale for two years. The store sells a variety of board games and hosts weekly competitions with games like Dungeons & Dragons, Warhammer and Pokémon. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)

James Cox, owner of The Game Table, poses for a portrait with the game Blood Bowl, a fantasy football board game Monday, April 17, 2017, inside his store. Cox opened the store at 606 S. Illinois Ave. in April after working at Castle Perilous Games and Books in Carbondale for two years. The store sells a variety of board games and hosts weekly competitions with games like Dungeons & Dragons, Warhammer and Pokémon. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)





Filed under City, News

James Cox has had a love for games since he started playing Dungeons & Dragons when he was eight years old.

The new owner of The Game Table on the Strip has lived in Carbondale for over 13 years. The business opened its doors on April 1 and has store hours of noon to 10 p.m. every day. Regularly scheduled tournaments and events can be viewed on the store’s Facebook page or on the large calendar inside.

Cox, a native of Evansville, Indiana, spent his early years as a very involved gamer at Castle Perilous, which led him to begin working there as a full time employee. After working for two years at the store on West Main Street, he saw an opportunity to follow his dream of opening his own game shop.

Advertisement

The Game Table, located at 606 S. Illinois Ave., has game tables along its windows facing the Strip, advertising the games mid-play to passersby. The store setup is designed to be very open and spacious because the layout is supposed to prevent any kind of separation between playing and shopping, Cox said

“With the game tables on one side and the shopping on the other, there is no physical barrier and we try to remove any psychological barriers,” said Cox

Cox said his goal when creating the store was to create a friendly and inviting environment that encourages newcomers and veterans alike to come in and play. He said he hopes there will always be a feeling of support, as his staff is knowledgeable about the products they offer.

“We will always have a seat for you at The Game Table,” Cox said.

Staff writer Justin Gunzel can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @Gunzeljustin.

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement