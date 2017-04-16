Gallery: Easter at Bald Knob Cross of Peace

Monte and Sharon Penrod, of Pocahontas, Missouri, embrace while watching the sunrise Sunday, April 16, 2017, during the 81st annual Easter sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass. The pair has been married for nine years. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Rev. Ed Hoke leads a prayer Sunday, April 16, 2017, during the Easter sunrise service at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass. Hoke is the minister of Mission Expansion at Little Grassy United Methodist Camp in Makanda. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Teena Turner, of Ellis Grove, shields her eyes from the sun Sunday, April 16, 2017, during the 81st annual Easter sunrise service at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass. “This is our first time here,” she said. “We wanted to worship outside.” (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Lori and Jon Wilcoxson, of Mason City, walk under Bald Knob Cross of Peace Sunday, April 16, 2017, before the 81st annual Easter sunrise service in Alto Pass. Lori, who has been coming to the service since she was 11 years old, said she enjoys the peace and serenity of the cross. “I grew up going here with my mom and it’s a good memory,” Lori said. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)
Spectators flock to the hillside Sunday, April 16, 2017, before the 81st annual Easter sunrise service at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Katie and Chris Powers arrange their three children: 1-year-old Noah, 1-year-old Dallas and 2-year-old Amelia, for a family picture Sunday, April 16, 2017, following the 81st annual Easter sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Paul Thomas holds his bagpipe while watching the 81st annual Easter sunrise service on Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass. Thomas, who plays at events throughout southern Illinois, has served as Marion’s town piper for more than 20 years. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Albert and Nicole Soulsby and their two children 6-year-old Thomas and 5-year-old Gillian, of Vienna, share a moment Sunday, April 17, 2017, during the 81st annual Easter sunrise service at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass. “We have been together since high school so we would come up here all the time,” Albert said. The pair got married at Bald Knob Cross 22 years ago. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)
Gillian Soulsby, 5, of Vienna, giggles as she rolls down the hill with her 6-year-old brother, Thomas, on Sunday, April 16, 2017, after the 81st annual Easter sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
Lauren Kleinschmidt, a junior from Carbondale studying radiological sciences, and Jack Wardrop, a junior from Carbondale studying management, watch the sunrise together Sunday, April 16, 2017, during the 81st annual Easter sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass. The pair have been dating for two years. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)
