Gallery: Easter at Bald Knob Cross of Peace

Monte and Sharon Penrod, of Pocahontas, Missouri, embrace while watching the sunrise Sunday, April 16, 2017, during the 81st annual Easter sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass. The pair has been married for nine years. (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)

