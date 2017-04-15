Gallery: Color Fun Run/Walk 5K

Joshua Thomas, 5, plays with bubbles Saturday, April 15, 2017, before the start of a Color Fun Run/Walk 5K around campus. Joshua’s mother, Michelle Thomas, a teacher at Carbondale Community High School, said he was diagnosed with autism at 18 months old. The run was organized by the southern Illinois chapter of the Autism Society of America as a way to raise donations for autism research and awareness. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Hailee Tanner, 15, left, and her sister, Mylee, 9, play with colored powder Saturday, April 15, 2017, in the parking lot of the university’s Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex. The sisters participated in the Color Fun Run/Walk 5K that was organized by the southern Illinois chapter of the Autism Society of America as a way to raise donations for autism research and awareness. Their mother, Angela Tanner, said they came to support her nephew who has autism. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Color Fun Run/Walk 5K participants dust off after being hit with yellow powder Saturday, April 15, 2017, on the route around the university campus. The run was organized by the southern Illinois chapter of the Autism Society of America as a way to raise donations for autism research and awareness. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Marcus “DJ Marc B” Blakemore, left, dials in his sound equipment while his 3-year-old son, Marcus, dances on a stage Saturday, April 15, 2017, in the parking lot of the university’s Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex. Blakemore said he works for Sound Core in Carbondale and was hired to play music for the Color Fun Run/Walk 5K organized by the southern Illinois chapter of the Autism Society of America as a way to raise donations for autism research and awareness. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Color Fun Run/Walk 5K participants toss colored powder into the air Saturday, April 15, 2017, in the parking lot of the university’s Lew Hartzog Track and Field Complex. The run was organized by the southern Illinois chapter of the Autism Society of America as a way to raise donations for autism research and awareness. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Color Fun Run/Walk 5K participants raise their arms as they are hit with orange powder Saturday, April 15, 2017, on the route around the university campus. The run was organized by the southern Illinois chapter of the Autism Society of America as a way to raise donations for autism research and awareness. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
A Color Fun Run/Walk 5K participant runs through a cloud of yellow powder Saturday, April 15, 2017, on the route around the university campus. The run was organized by the southern Illinois chapter of the Autism Society of America as a way to raise donations for autism research and awareness. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.