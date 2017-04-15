Photo of the Day: White flags for Syria

Close (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)

(Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)





Filed under Photo of the Day

Amina Butt, of Carbondale, shows a series of white flags with sayings on them to her son, Yusef, on Thursday at Carbondale’s Gaia House.

About 25 community members gathered at the Gaia House for a vigil as a sign of solidarity with Syria amid the country’s civil war. Butt is a member of the Carbondale Muslim Center and her father is president of the city’s Interfaith Council, a collaborative group of local religious leaders.

Butt said she wanted to bring her children to the vigil to teach them about the world and help them understand the ongoing conflict in Syria.

Advertisement

“It puts their blessed life in perspective for them,” she said.

Campus editor Bill Lukitsch can be reached at 618-563-3327 or on Twitter at @lukitsbill.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement