SIU softball defeated by Loyola, loses series 2-1

SIU softball (22-19) fell 2-1 to Loyola University Chicago (19-19) on Saturday during the final matchup of a three-game series.

Southern underwent a pitching change in the bottom of the second inning when SIU brought in sophomore Brianna Jones to take over for junior Savanna Dover.

Dover walked three batters and struck out another during her 1.2 innings pitched.

The Salukis took the lead at 1-0 in the top of the fourth when junior catcher Sydney Jones singled and brought home sophomore outfielder Eyrika Brandenburg.

In the top of the fifth, junior Savannah Fisher hit a double into center field.

Sophomore Kiley Jones came in for the Ramblers in the top of the fifth to relieve sophomore Keenan Dolezal. For the first four innings pitched, Dolezal allowed five hits and earned six strikeouts.

Prior to the pitching change, SIU freshman outfielder Susie Baranski was walked. But the inning was brought to an end just 10 pitches into the change.

In the bottom of the fifth, an attempted play by Sydney Jones, who was playing catcher, turned into a tumble. She earned an error and the batter reached first.

A single hit by Ramblers freshman Shannon McGee in deep left brought in an RBI. The game was tied up in the bottom of the fifth, 1-1.

Loyola senior Alyssa Mannucci singled and brought in one more run for the Ramblers. Loyola took the lead 2-1 with runners still in scoring position in the bottom of the fifth.

SIU senior Shaye Harre led off the sixth inning with a single, followed by a single from junior Brittany Turner. But the inning was over too early for Salukis to make their way back on the board, and the game ended at the top of the sixth.

Loyola claimed the series 2-1.

The Salukis face the Evansville Aces at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Charlotte West Stadium.

