Chancellor finalist named president at Eastern New Mexico University

Jeff Elwell, a finalist for the university's chancellor position, speaks during a public forum Tuesday, April 11, 2017, in Guyon Auditorium. Elwell, who is one of four finalists for the position, currently serves as the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.





One of four finalists for the university’s chancellor position has been chosen for the position of president of Eastern New Mexico University.

Jeff Elwell was selected to lead Eastern New Mexico University on Wednesday following a unanimous decision by the school’s Board of Regents, The Eastern New Mexico News reports. He’ll earn $230,000 annually on a three-year contract.

Elwell reportedly accepted the job during the interview process for the chancellor position in Carbondale. He was one of four finalists selected among a pool of 31 candidates.

Elwell has yet to indicate he wants to be removed from consideration for the chancellor position and will remain a finalist pending the outcome of his contract negotiations with Eastern New Mexico University, university spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith said Thursday.

Goldsmith said SIU President Randy Dunn and the search committee are aware of the situation and that it is not uncommon for candidates to be involved in multiple hiring searches.

The university held two separate forums Tuesday to introduce Elwell to the university community.

The other remaining candidates are interim Chancellor Brad Colwell; Carl Pinkert, vice chancellor for research and economic development at the University of Alabama; and George Hynd, president of Oakland University in Michigan.

