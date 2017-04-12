Murphysboro man indicted in October shooting death

A 28-year-old Murphysboro man was indicted Wednesday on charges that he and another person fatally shot a city man and wounded another in October.

Cortez L. Turner, 28, of Murphysboro, was charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 24 shooting death of Detrick Yurnell Rogers, 38, of Murphysboro. In November, authorities charged Juwan K. Jackson, 26, of Murphysboro, with aggravated battery with a firearm, armed violence and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver in the shooting.

The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s office on Wednesday said both men now face three counts of first-degree murder.

About 1:30 a.m. Oct. 24, Murphysboro police officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near the intersection of Shomaker Drive and South 20th Street. Rogers was found wounded at the scene.

Later, a second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. That man was treated and released, police said.

Rogers died the next day at a St. Louis-area hospital, according to police.

If convicted, Turner and Rogers could be sentenced from 20 to 60 years.

