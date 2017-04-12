The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Photo of the Day: When species meet

By Morgan Timms
April 12, 2017
Filed under Photo of the Day

Brown Dawg shares a moment with a 6-month-old white labrador named Raegan on Tuesday during Saluki baseball’s 4-2 win against Southeast Missouri at Itchy Jones Stadium.

Raegan is owned by Haley Robertson, a junior from Wilmington studying health care management.

