Photo of the Day: When species meet

Close (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms) Morgan Timms

Morgan Timms (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)





Filed under Photo of the Day

Brown Dawg shares a moment with a 6-month-old white labrador named Raegan on Tuesday during Saluki baseball’s 4-2 win against Southeast Missouri at Itchy Jones Stadium.

Raegan is owned by Haley Robertson, a junior from Wilmington studying health care management.

Staff photographer Morgan Timms can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @morgan_timms.

Advertisement

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement