Photo of the Day: When species meet
April 12, 2017
Brown Dawg shares a moment with a 6-month-old white labrador named Raegan on Tuesday during Saluki baseball’s 4-2 win against Southeast Missouri at Itchy Jones Stadium.
Raegan is owned by Haley Robertson, a junior from Wilmington studying health care management.
