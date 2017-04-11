Authorities in Arkansas arrest man wanted in Carbondale homicide

Jarrell J. Pullen, 22, of Carbondale. (Craighead County Sheriffs Office)





U.S. Marshals on Tuesday arrested a Carbondale man nearly 200 miles from where police say he fatally shot a teenager in March.

Jarrell J. Pullen, 22, of Carbondale, was arrested by authorities in Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Tuesday morning, according to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department. Pullen was wanted in the killing of Javon Trott, 19, of Johnston City, who was shot multiple times near a community center on Carbondale’s Northeast Side in March.

Carbondale police on March 9 responded to the 400 block of East Willow Street in reference to a shooting across the street from the Eurma C. Hayes Center, where authorities found Trott suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died that night at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Pullen faces a charge of first-degree murder and his bond is set at $1 million. He was incarcerated in the Craighead County Jail and will await extradition proceedings.

Court records show Pullen was previously imprisoned for a weapons-related felony. In 2014, he was sentenced to serve three years in prison for unlawful use of a firearm in Jackson County, according to court records.

