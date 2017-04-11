Women’s volleyball coach leaves SIU for UIC

After five successful seasons with SIU, women’s volleyball coach Justin Ingram accepted a head coaching position at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Saluki athletics announced Tuesday.

In Ingram’s first year, the Dawgs posted a 21-9 record; the year before they finished with a record of 9-18.

The Salukis accumulated a record of 101-59 under Ingram’s tutelage — including the program’s first ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2015.

He was named the Missouri Valley Conference coach of year in 2015.

This past season Ingram became the fastest coach in program history to reach 100 wins, doing so in 156 matches.

Southern made an MVC tournament appearance all five years under Ingram — including a 2013 championship appearance.

Saluki athletics is working to conduct a national search for Ingram’s replacement.

