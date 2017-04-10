Women’s tennis gets tough win over Bradley, is now 2-2 in conference play

Close Graduate assistant coach Raluca Mita congratulates senior Meagan Monaghan on Sunday, April 9, 2017, after Monaghan won a match against Bradley sophomore Malini Wijesinghe at the University Courts. The Salukis beat the Braves 4-3. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)

Graduate assistant coach Raluca Mita congratulates senior Meagan Monaghan on Sunday, April 9, 2017, after Monaghan won a match against Bradley sophomore Malini Wijesinghe at the University Courts. The Salukis beat the Braves 4-3. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)





Filed under Tennis

SIU women’s tennis used its momentum from Saturday’s win against ISU to beat Bradley 4-3 Sunday.

The Salukis have now evened out their record from 0-2 in conference, to 2-2.

Seniors Ana Sofia Cordero and Xiwei Cai won the first doubles match at position one 6-1, followed by junior Athena Chrysanthou and senior Polina Dozortseva, who clinched the doubles point 6-2 shortly after.

Advertisement

At position one singles, junior Xiwei Cai won her match 6-2, 6-3 and senior Sofia Cordero won her match 6-2, 6-3 at position two.

Chrysanthou wasn’t as successful in singles at position three, losing 7-6(6), 6-2.

Junior Vitoria Beirao lost her match 6-4, 7-5, placing the Salukis at a 3-2 lead.

Slideshow • 8 Photos Graduate assistant coach Raluca Mita observes a match Sunday, April 9, 2017, during the Salukis’ 4-3 win against the Bradley Braves at the University Courts. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)

Close

Senior Meagan Monaghan won her match 6-3, 7-5 clinching the win for the SIU. Dozortsea finished shortly after losing at position five 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

The overall finish was 4-3, pushing the Salukis to 2-2 in conference play.

The Salukis play their final home game in program history at 2 p.m. Saturday against Missouri State University.

Staff writer Jonathan Thompson can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheReal_Jt3.

To stay up to date with all your SIU softball news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement