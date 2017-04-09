Photo of the Day: Litany of landscapes

Travis O’Nan, a senior from Paducah, Kentucky, studying metalsmithing, looks over landscape artwork from Kay M. Pick Zivkovich, a professor in the school of art and design, on Friday in the University Museum.

O’Nan, who periodically visits the museum to check out new exhibits, said the museum enriches culture and people’s lives on campus.

“It archives valuable work,” he said.

The museum is one of 15 centers or initiatives SIU’s non-instructional prioritization committee, which was appointed by interim Chancellor Brad Colwell, suggested could become self-supporting with the goal of eliminating state funding by 2022.

