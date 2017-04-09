Gallery: Saluki women’s tennis defeats Illinois State and Bradley

Senior Ana Sofia Cordero reacts to winning a point during her singles match against Redbird freshman Jelena Karla Vujicic on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the University Courts. Cordero lost the match, but the Salukis beat Illinois State by an overall score of 4-3. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Junior Xiwei Cai prepares to hit the tennis ball during her match against Redbird senior Marcia Tere-Apisah on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the University Courts. Cai lost her match, but SIU beat Illinois State by an overall score of 4-3. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Saluki junior Vitoria Beirao smiles while watching a match during the Salukis’ 4-3 win against the Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the University Courts. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Senior Ana Sofia Cordero hits a backhand during her singles match against Redbird freshman Jelena Karla Vujicic on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the University Courts. Cordero lost the match, but the Salukis beat Illinois State by an overall score of 4-3. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Junior Xiwei Cai adjusts her sunglasses during her match against Redbird senior Marcia Tere-Apisah on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the University Courts. Cai lost her match, but SIU beat Illinois State by an overall score of 4-3. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Senior Ana Sofia Cordero prepares to hit a backhand during her singles match against Redbird freshman Jelena Karla Vujicic on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the University Courts. Cordero lost the match, but the Salukis beat Illinois State by an overall score of 4-3. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
After losing a match against Redbird junior Valerija Gercar, Saluki senior Polina Dozortseva, second from left, sits on the court as her teammate, senior Meagan Monaghan, third from left, head coach Audra Anderson and athletic trainer Christian Ortega check on her on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the University Courts. Dozortseva lost her match, but SIU beat Illinois State by an overall score of 4-3. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Senior Polina Dozortseva reacts to scoring a point during her match against Redbird junior Valerija Gercar on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the University Courts. Dozortseva lost her match, but SIU beat Illinois State by an overall score of 4-3. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
A tennis official holds on to her hat during a match between SIU and Bradley University on Sunday, April 9, 2017, at the University Courts. Winds reached a maximum speed of 47 mph on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Graduate assistant coach Raluca Mita observes a match Sunday, April 9, 2017, during the Salukis’ 4-3 win against the Bradley Braves at the University Courts. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Senior Polina Dozortseva prepares to hit the tennis ball Sunday, April 9, 2017, during her match against Bradley junior Aimee Manfredo at the University Courts. Dozortseva lost her match, but the Salukis beat the Braves by an overall score of 4-3. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Saluki juniors Yana Golovkina and Xiwei Cai walk off the tennis court Sunday, April 9, 2017, after Cai’s win against Bradley senior Ariel Dechter at the University Courts. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Junior Athena Chrysanthou prepares to hit a backhand Sunday, April 9, 2017, during her singles match against Bradley junior Alexa Brandt at the University Courts. Chrysanthou lost the match, but the Salukis beat the Braves by an overall score of 4-3. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Senior Meagan Monaghan speaks to graduate assistant coach Raluca Mita on Sunday, April 9, 2017, during the Salukis’ 4-3 win against the Bradley Braves at the University Courts. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Junior Xiwei Cai leans to return the tennis ball Sunday, April 9, 2017, during her match against Bradley senior Ariel Dechter at the University Courts. Cai beat Dechter and SIU went on to beat Bradley 4-3. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Senior Polina Dozortseva reacts to scoring a point Sunday, April 9, 2017, during her match against Bradley junior Aimee Manfredo at the University Courts. Dozortseva lost her match, but the Salukis beat the Braves 4-3. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
