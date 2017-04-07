The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Carbondale police arrest man wanted in February 2016 shooting

James Algee Moore. (Carbondale police)

By Daily Egyptian staff
April 7, 2017
Carbondale police have arrested a city man wanted for shooting someone more than a year ago.

In February 2016, police issued a warrant for James Algee Moore, 32, of Carbondale, on aggravated battery with a firearm after a shooting that left one victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hand.

The warrant was issued after authorities responded to the 600 block of North Carico Street for a report of shots fired on the evening of Feb. 20, 2016.

Moore was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm without incident on March 31 in the 400 block of South Lake Heights Street, about two miles from the shooting, police said.

Moore was still housed in Jackson County Jail on Friday. His bond is set at $50,000.

