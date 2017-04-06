Trustees delay declaration of financial emergency, SIUE loan

Close SIU President Randy Dunn speaks to members of the press after the SIU Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the Meridian Ballroom at SIU-Edwardsville. (Brian Munoz | @BrianMMunoz) Brian Munoz

Brian Munoz SIU President Randy Dunn speaks to members of the press after the SIU Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in the Meridian Ballroom at SIU-Edwardsville. (Brian Munoz | @BrianMMunoz)





Filed under Showcase

The SIU Board of Trustees on Thursday voted not to discuss the declaration of a financial emergency at the university system’s Carbondale campus or to allow the cash-strapped university to borrow from its sister school.

Because the matter was not published in the original agenda, the entire board needed to approve discussion of the matter at Thursday’s meeting. The money would have come from SIUE’s unrestricted reserve funds to be repaid over the course of 10 years.

The only dissenting vote came from Shirley Portwood, a four-year member of the board and former Southern Illinois University – Edwardsville professor.

Advertisement

“[Discussion of the item] had to be unanimous; it died,” Randal Thomas, the board’s chair, said after the meeting.

Several faculty representatives from SIUE voiced concerns with the loan during the public comments portion of the meeting. Those present took issue with the proposal for Carbondale to borrow from the other university’s “rainy day fund.”

The item is expected to be introduced at the board’s July meeting, but university officials also said a special meeting could be called to discuss the matter again sooner, SIU President Randy Dunn said.

Carbondale is currently interviewing four candidates to permanently fill its chancellor position, and Thomas said that could have required a special meeting anyway.

“Now we have a second item that will probably necessitate that, barring a miracle from Springfield,” Thomas said, speaking of the SIUE loan proposal.

The Carbondale campus has used about $83 million of unrestricted reserve funds since the beginning of the state’s historic impasse for continuing operations. That figure includes $21 million in cuts the campus has already implemented, the university president said.

In a March 29 letter to the campus community, Dunn said SIU would have to cut $30 million in spending. Those cuts include $10 million in vacant positions and are expected to result in some employee layoffs, according to university officials.

Permanent cuts reflect numbers from Gov. Bruce Rauner’s proposed spending plan, which reduces funding for Illinois public higher education by 15 percent. Further cuts are meant to ensure the university can continue to operate if Illinois legislators do not pass a stop-gap plan before July 1.

This story will soon be updated with further highlights from Thursday’s board meeting.

Campus editor Bill Lukitsch can be reached at 618-536-3326 or at [email protected].

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement