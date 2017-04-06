Victim in Tuesday shooting expected to recover, police say

Close (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS) TNS

TNS (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS)





Filed under City, News

A man who was shot in a Carbondale hotel Tuesday night is expected to recover from the injury police initially said was potentially life threatening.

Authorities on Thursday said the man and the suspect, who are acquaintances, were involved in a dispute in a hotel room at America’s Best Value Inn at 700 E. Main St. The suspect, who police said they are not identifying because he has not yet been charged, shot the man and fled the area.

The victim was transported to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale by a friend. Police responded to the hospital at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a person suffering from a possible life-threatening gunshot wound.

Advertisement

He remains hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to recover, police said.

The man is at least the third person shot in the city in 2017.

Javon Trott, 19, of Johnston City, died March 9 after he was shot multiple times near a community center in the 400 block of East Willow Street. Jarrell J. Pullen, 22, of Carbondale, is wanted in the killing.

On Feb. 5, a shots fired call brought officers to the 400 block of East Sycamore Street. At that scene, a woman was taken to St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro for a gunshot wound. She told police she was shot in another town.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Jan. 28, police responded to the 500 block of South Ash Street for reports of a shooting. One person was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment, police said.

In 2016, at least 17 people were shot in Carbondale, making it the year with the highest number of shooting victims in the city over the last decade, according to police data.

Two SIU students were shot during the last calendar year, and another shooting wounded a Carbondale police officer. Two of the 17 shootings were fatal, one of which killed a 41-year-old local musician.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the Tuesday incident to call them at 618-457-3200.

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at [email protected] or 618-536-3397.

To stay up to date with all your Carbondale news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement