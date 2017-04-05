SIUE student shot and killed in St. Louis

The 18-year-old killed in a shooting and car crash in St. Louis early Tuesday was a student at SIU-Edwardsville.

Khiry Taggart, 18, of Chicago, was identified Tuesday as the young man found dead in a crashed car at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday near New Halls Ferry and Green Grass Drive in St. Louis.

There were three people in the car when it crashed, according to a statement from the St. Louis County Police Department. Taggart and a 19-year-old woman had both been shot prior to the crash.

Taggart was pronounced dead at the scene; the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was reportedly in stable condition. The third passenger was not injured.

The identity of the injured woman was not immediately released.

An email from Jeffrey Waple, vice chancellor for student affairs, confirmed to the SIUE community that Taggart was a student at the university.

The SIUE directory listed him as a freshman living in Prairie Hall. SIUE students typically do not declare a major until their second year.

“As we mourn the loss of this young man, our entire SIUE community sends its condolences to Khiry’s family and friends,” Waple said in his statement.

Counseling services were being offered to students at SIUE in the Student Success Center or by calling 618-650-2842.

The investigation was ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact the St. Louis Police Department at 636-529-8210 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

