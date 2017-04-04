Police investigating third report of vandalism at Bowen Gym





Carbondale police are investigating a third report of graffiti at Bowen Gym.

Officers received the most recent report of criminal damage to property Monday at the gym at 818 W. High St. The graffiti was spray-painted inside the building, which is part of the old Carbondale Community High School property.

The Southern Illinois Pharaohs were originally set to play their season, beginning with Sunday’s inaugural game, at Bowen Gym, however they did not do so because the building was not ready in time.

Police are not sure how the offenders entered the building, authorities said. A news release from the police department did not specify if the most recent graffiti was racially and sexually offensive, as it has been in the past.

This is the third time police have responded to a report of criminal damage to property at the building in recent months.

On March 14, officers responded to a report of racially and sexually offensive graffiti that had been spray painted on the property.

In December, officers identified two juveniles as suspects involved in a similar incident Dec. 8. Police found a racially offensive word and a sexually offensive image spray painted on the gym floor in the incident.

That investigation was sent to the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges against the juveniles, who were not identified.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 618-457-3200.

Correction: The Southern Illinois Pharaohs have not yet played at Bowen gym. Their opening game was instead hosted by Carbondale Community High School.

The Daily Egyptian’s news desk can be reached at [email protected] or 618-536-3397.

