Massa wins MVC Newcomer of the Week

Close Coach Kerri Blaylock signals to freshman catcher Katelyn Massa during SIU’s 9-3 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Charlotte West Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto) Coach Kerri Blaylock signals to freshman catcher Katelyn Massa during SIU’s 9-3 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies on Sunday, March 5, 2017, at Charlotte West Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)





Filed under Softball, Sports

SIU softball freshman Katelyn Massa was named the Missouri Valley Conference’s Newcomer of the Week on Monday after arguably the best weekend of her young career.

Massa went 7-for-14 over the weekend with seven RBIs and two home runs, all team bests. Her weekend raised her average 45 points, from .283 to .328, third-best on the team.

It is the fourth time a Saluki has taken home a weekly award this season, with sophomore Brianna Jones winning Pitcher of the Week last week and freshman right fielder Susie Baranski winning Newcomer of the Week twice earlier in March.

Advertisement

SIU currently stands in first place in the MVC at 7-2 in conference play, and will next play St. Louis at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Charlotte West Stadium.

Sports editor Sean Carley can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @SeanMCarley.

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement