Photo of the Day: Praying for the nations

Epiphany Lutheran churchgoers place candles on a world map Sunday during the Healing of the Nations prayer service held in collaboration with First Lutheran Church in Murphysboro and Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in De Soto at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Carbondale.

“There is a lot of pain and suffering in the world,” said Rev. Paul Waterman, of De Soto. “It’s in our neighborhood and it’s all across the world right now. This was a chance for us to get together and pray for peace and for wholeness and for restoration of God’s creation. … To see the reflection of the community here was very humbling and very powerful.”

