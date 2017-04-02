The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Gallery: SIU men’s tennis wins “emotional” final home match in program history

By Athena Chrysanthou
April 2, 2017
Senior Piotr Baranski reaches for the ball during the last home match in Saluki men’s tennis history Saturday, April 1, 2017, at University Courts. The Salukis defeated Wichita State 4-1. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Junior Alex Pozo reacts to winning a point during the last home match in Saluki men’s tennis history Saturday, April 1, 2017, at University Courts. The Salukis defeated Wichita State 4-1. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Junior Alex Pozo hits a backhand during the last home match in Saluki men’s tennis history Saturday, April 1, 2017, at University Courts. The Salukis defeated Wichita State 4-1. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Junior Michal Kianicka hits a backhand during the last home match in Saluki men’s tennis history Saturday, April 1, 2017, at University Courts. The Salukis defeated Wichita State 4-1. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Junior Michal Kianicka reacts to winning a point during the last home match in Saluki men’s tennis history Saturday, April 1, 2017, at University Courts. The Salukis defeated Wichita State 4-1. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Members of the Saluki men’s tennis team congratulate junior Michal Kianicka after he clinched the last home match in Saluki men’s tennis history Saturday, April 1, 2017, at University Courts. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

Junior Daniel Martinez embraces his sister Aimee Martinez on Saturday, April 1, 2017, after the Salukis’ beat Wichita State 4-1 in the last home match in SIU men’s tennis history at University Courts. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

SIU men’s tennis graduate assistant Jonny Rigby comforts junior Alex Pozo Saturday, April 1, 2017, after the Salukis’ beat Wichita State 4-1 in the last home match in Saluki men’s tennis history at University Courts. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

SIU men’s tennis graduate assistant coach Jonny Rigby comforts junior Daniel Martinez after the Salukis beat Wichita State 4-1 on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in the last home match in Saluki men’s tennis history at University Courts. (Athena Chrysanthou | @Chrysant1Athena)

