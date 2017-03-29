Carbondale police sergeant treated for minor injuries after crash

A Carbondale police sergeant was involved in a traffic crash with one other vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

About 2 p.m., a vehicle was traveling westbound on West Mill Street and attempted to turn left onto South Forest Street when the squad car was hit on the front driver’s side, according to the release. The sergeant was treated for minor, non-life threatening injuries in the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

The driver of the other vehicle also received minor injuries.

