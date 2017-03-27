Man pleads guilty to gun charge related to Easter Sunday killing

Close Tim Beaty with his son Jacob. (Provided photo by Jessica Beaty)

Tim Beaty with his son Jacob. (Provided photo by Jessica Beaty)





Filed under Showcase

A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to a felony weapon charge related to the Easter Sunday shooting that killed a Carbondale musician one year ago.

Dwayne Dunn Jr., 21, submitted his plea in Jackson County Court exactly one year after he was arrested for firing a Smith & Wesson handgun toward the sky, according to a release from the state’s attorney’s office.

The maximum penalty for the offense is three years’ imprisonment. Dunn is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24.

Advertisement

The charges stem from the March 27, 2016, shooting that left Tim Beaty, 41, dead and another man wounded in the 400 block of West Walnut Street. Police responded to reports of shots fired at a large party and later determined that an altercation between two men led to the gunfire.

The other man suffered injuries that were not life threatening and recovered at a St. Louis-area hospital.

Two other defendants in the case, John Ingram and Tyler Travis, each face charges of murder and aggravated discharge of firearms in the killing. The two men allegedly acted in concert with one another, firing rounds indiscriminately toward a crowd of people and the house where Beaty resided.

A warrant was issued for a fourth suspect, Daniel Holmes, who has not been caught. Holmes is also wanted in connection to what police called an unrelated shooting that took place days after Beaty was killed.

Police have said Beaty was an uninvolved bystander killed by a stray bullet while in his home. Witnesses to the incident who spoke to the Daily Egyptian on the condition of anonymity said Beaty saved their lives that morning.

Bill Lukitsch can be reached at [email protected] or 618-536-3329.

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement

Recommended Reads No related reads.