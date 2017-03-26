Gallery: SIU football’s first spring scrimmage of season

Sophomore wide receiver Landon Lenoir takes the ball down the field while redshirt freshman safety Quá Brown (19) pursues during SIU football’s first spring scrimmage of the season on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Sophomore wide receiver Landon Lenoir attempts to take the ball down the field during SIU football’s first spring scrimmage of the season on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Assistant head coach Kraig Paulson speaks to players following SIU football’s first spring scrimmage of the season on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Saluki Stadium. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Junior wide receiver Deionte Gaines attempts to take the ball down the field during SIU football’s first spring scrimmage of the season on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Sophomore cornerback Shawntrez Spates takes the ball down the field for a touchdown while being closely pursued by sophomore wide receiver Landon Lenoir during SIU football’s first spring scrimmage of the season on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Saluki Stadium. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Junior quarterback Sam Straub looks for an open teammate during SIU football’s first spring scrimmage of the season on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Saluki Stadium. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Junior running back Jonathon Mixon tries to move the ball through a crowd during SIU football’s first spring scrimmage of the season on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Saluki Stadium. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Senior tight end John Gardner motions to a teammate on the sideline during SIU football’s first spring scrimmage of the season on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Saluki Stadium. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Junior wide receiver Darrell James scores a touchdown during SIU football’s first spring scrimmage of the season on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Saluki Stadium. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Coach Nick Hill extends his arms to his daughter, Skylar Jo Hill, 1, on Sunday, March 26, 2017, after SIU football’s first spring scrimmage of the season at Saluki Stadium. Skylar was born in February 2016 — a month after her father’s appointment as SIU’s head coach. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
