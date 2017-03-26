Gallery: All Fools Rugby Classic

Justin Reed, of Littleton, Colorado, lies on his nephew Emilio Reyes, 6, Saturday, March 25, 2017, after the SIU Men’s Rugby 27th Anniversary All Fools Rugby Classic at Sam Rinella Field. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Members of the SIU men’s rugby team warm up before a game during the All Fools Rugby Classic on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Sam Rinella Field. The tournament has been hosted by SIU’s team for 27 years. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Mike Weidner, a senior from Frankfort studying information systems technology, prepares to kick the ball during the SIU men’s rugby team’s 21-5 victory against the Chiefs, a Chicago-based recreational team, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the SIU Men’s Rugby 27th Anniversary All Fools Rugby Classic. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Nick Dorosan, a freshman from Antioch studying aviation flight, gets tackled Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Sam Rinella Field during the SIU Men’s Rugby 27th Anniversary All Fools Rugby Classic. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Jared Bilak, a doctoral candidate in zoology from Charleston, attempts to escape his opponent’s grip Saturday, March 25, 2017, during the SIU men’s rugby 21-5 victory against the Chiefs, a Chicago-based recreational team, at Sam Rinella Field. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Nathaniel Metcalf, 2, of Springfield, and JeRick Tandy, a senior from St. Louis studying leisure service management, get tackled by members of the Chiefs, a Chicago-based recreational rugby team, during their 21-5 loss to SIU Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Sam Rinella Field. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Justin Reed, of Littleton, Colorado, lies on the ground after the SIU men’s rugby 21-5 win against the Chiefs, a Chicago-based recreational team, on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the SIU Men’s Rugby 27th Anniversary All Fools Rugby Classic. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
