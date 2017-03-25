Gallery: Jones pitches her second shutout of the season at series opener against Drake

Freshman second baseman Maddy Vermejan prepares to tag out Drake sophomore Kennedy Frank during a stolen base attempt on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Freshman second baseman Maddy Vermejan celebrates her second hit of the game on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Freshman second baseman Maddy Vermejan takes her lead off second base on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Freshman right fielder Susie Baranski smiles toward her coach before her at-bat on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sophomore pitcher Brianna Jones delivers a pitch on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sophomore left fielder Eyrika Brandenburg takes her lead off first base on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sophomore pitcher Nicole Doyle (right) congratulates sophomore pitcher Brianna Jones (left) after completing an inning on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Sophomore left fielder Eyrika Brandenburg takes a pitch on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
Drake freshman first baseman Sarah Maddox looks toward her coach between pitches on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)
