Gallery: Jones pitches her second shutout of the season at series opener against Drake

By Sean Carley
March 25, 2017
Freshman second baseman Maddy Vermejan prepares to tag out Drake sophomore Kennedy Frank during a stolen base attempt on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Freshman second baseman Maddy Vermejan celebrates her second hit of the game on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Freshman second baseman Maddy Vermejan takes her lead off second base on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Freshman right fielder Susie Baranski smiles toward her coach before her at-bat on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Sophomore pitcher Brianna Jones delivers a pitch on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Sophomore left fielder Eyrika Brandenburg takes her lead off first base on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Sophomore pitcher Nicole Doyle (right) congratulates sophomore pitcher Brianna Jones (left) after completing an inning on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Sophomore left fielder Eyrika Brandenburg takes a pitch on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Drake freshman first baseman Sarah Maddox looks toward her coach between pitches on Saturday, March 25, 2017, during SIU’s 1-0 victory over Drake at Charlotte West Stadium. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

