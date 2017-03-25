Gallery: SIU ties series at 1-1 with win over Jacksonville State

Senior outfielder Jake Hand spins his batter’s helmet on his finger Saturday, March 25, 2017, during the second of a three-game series against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The Salukis beat the Gamecocks 5-4 at Itchy Jones Stadium. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Gamecock junior infielder Clayton Daniel throws to first base for a double play Saturday, March 25, 2017, as Saluki junior infielder Logan Blackfan attempts to slide to safety. The Salukis beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 5-4 at Itchy Jones Stadium. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Senior pitcher Anthony Shimkus cheers in the bullpen Saturday, March 25, 2017, after the Salukis scored a run against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The Salukis beat the Gamecocks 5-4 during the second of a three-game series at Itchy Jones Stadium. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Jacksonville State junior pitcher Colton Pate throws from the mound Saturday, March 25, 2017, during the second of a three-game series between SIU and the Gamecocks. The Salukis beat the Gamecocks 5-4 at Itchy Jones Stadium. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Gamecock junior catcher Hayden White high-fives teammates while he returns to the bullpen Saturday, March 25, 2017, after scoring a run against the Salukis. The Salukis beat the Gamecocks 5-4 during the second of a three-game series at Itchy Jones Stadium. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Saluki senior outfielder Jake Hand leads off first base Saturday, March 25, 2017, during the second of a three-game series against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The Salukis beat the Gamecocks 5-4 at Itchy Jones Stadium. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
Senior outfielder Jake Hand high-fives teammates in the bullpen Saturday, March 25, 2017, after scoring a run against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. The Salukis beat the Gamecocks 5-4 during the second of a three-game series at Itchy Jones Stadium. (Bill Lukitsch | @lukitsbill)
