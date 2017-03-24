Gallery: ‘Greyscale: Performing Across Difference’

A shadow is cast on a projection screen during a scene of “Greyscale: Performing Across Difference” on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, during rehearsal in Marion Kleinau Theatre. The show will be held in Kleinau on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 or $5 with a student ID. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Alex Davenport, a doctoral student from Sterling, Virginia, in communication studies, casts a shadow on a projection of photographer Ansel Adams during rehearsal of “Greyscale: Performing Across Difference” on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in the Marion Kleinau Theatre. The play’s name and structure follow Adams’ zone system of developing black and white photographs, as explained by Davenport during the production. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Les Delgado, left, a junior from Elgin studying communication studies, and Colin Whitworth, a doctoral candidate in communication studies from Athens, Alabama, practice a scene of “Greyscale: Performing Across Difference” during rehearsal Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in the Marion Kleinau Theatre. The production was cowritten and directed by Alex Davenport and Ashley Beard, both doctoral students in communication studies, from Sterling, Virginia, and Los Angeles respectively. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Shelby Swafford, a doctoral student in communication studies from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, performs Wednesday, March 22, 2017, during a rehearsal of “Greyscale: Performing Across Difference” in the Marion Kleinau Theatre. The production shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Marion Kleinau Theatre. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
Colin Whitworth, a doctoral student in communication studies from Athens, Alabama, rehearses a scene of “Greyscale: Performing Across Difference” on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, in the Marion Kleinau Theatre. (Branda Mitchell | @branda_mitchell)
