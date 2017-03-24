SIU football scrimmage rescheduled for Sunday

Members of the SIU football team attempt to block a field goal during Saluki football’s Du Quoin scrimmage game Friday, April 1, 2016, at DuQuoin High School. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)





Because of inclement incoming weather to the area, Saluki football’s first spring scrimmage of the season has been rescheduled, Saluki Athletics announced Friday afternoon.

The scrimmage will now be happen at 1 p.m. Sunday at Saluki Stadium and is open to the public.

Originally, the scrimmage was supposed to take place at 5 p.m. Saturday at Carterville High School.

It would have been the second installment of coach Nick Hill, a Du Quoin native, hosting the year’s first scrimmage at a local high school. Last season, Hill opened the year with a scrimmage at Du Quoin High School.

SIU’s first game of the regular season will take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 against Mississippi Valley State in Saluki Stadium.

