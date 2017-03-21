Photo of the Day: Beach balls for free speech

Close BCool1980

BCool1980





Filed under Photo of the Day

Celine Aguilar, a senior from Chicago studying geography, writes on a beach ball Tuesday outside the Student Center.

The ball was brought to the university by the registered student organization Turning Point USA, a non-partisan grassroots group, in partnership with Young Americans for Liberty, a national pro-liberty organization.

Samantha Wilson, a senior from Gurnee studying biology and the Illinois field director for Turning Point USA, said the group takes beach balls across the state, encouraging free speech on campuses by allowing students to write whatever they choose.

This was the second time this semester the group has had the event at SIU.

Staff photographer Branda Mitchell

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

