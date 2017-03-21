The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Daily Egyptian

Photo of the Day: Beach balls for free speech

BCool1980

BCool1980

By Branda Mitchell
March 21, 2017
Filed under Photo of the Day

http://dailyegyptian.com/papwD

Celine Aguilar, a senior from Chicago studying geography, writes on a beach ball Tuesday outside the Student Center.

The ball was brought to the university by the registered student organization Turning Point USA, a non-partisan grassroots group, in partnership with Young Americans for Liberty, a national pro-liberty organization.

Samantha Wilson, a senior from Gurnee studying biology and the Illinois field director for Turning Point USA, said the group takes beach balls across the state, encouraging free speech on campuses by allowing students to write whatever they choose.

Advertisement

This was the second time this semester the group has had the event at SIU.

Staff photographer Branda Mitchell can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @Branda_Mitchell.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement

Recommended Reads

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Menu
The student news site of Southern Illinois University