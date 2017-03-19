Photo of the Day: Looking to the light

Close (Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)

(Morgan Timms | @Morgan_Timms)





Filed under Photo of the Day

Jack Gebert, 24, of Crystal Lake, gazes up at the light spilling through a shaft inside the famous 55-foot-wide riverside cave Friday at Cave-In-Rock State Park by the Ohio River.

Gebert traveled to the cave with his 20-year-old brother, Daniel, while the two were on a three-day camping trip in the Shawnee National Forest. It was the brothers’ first time at the state park.

“This place is really impressive,” Jack said. “Obviously there are pictures on the internet of the cave, but actually being in it is just so awesome.”

Advertisement

Staff photographer Morgan Timms can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter at @morgan_timms.

To stay up to date with all your southern Illinois news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement