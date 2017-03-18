Gallery: Murphysboro St. Patrick’s Day celebration

Seven-year-old Will Lehman, of Carbondale, takes off in front of his parents, Jeff Lehman and Kelly Higgins, and sister, nine-year-old Lauren Lehman, at the start of the St. Patrick’s Day 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Murphysboro. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Jan Koberstein, of Murphysboro, runs by Brews Brothers Taproom while competing in the St. Patrick’s Day 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Murphysboro. She said this is her second time competing in the race. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Carterville residents Pennie Martin and Casey Behrens, 16 and 15 respectively, embrace shortly after the toppling of their Jenga tower Saturday, March 18, 2017, at the Murphysboro St. Patrick’s Day celebration. “[The game] was very intense,” Martin said. “I thought I was going to lose.” The two have been dating for nine months. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Diana Clover, of Murphysboro, passes the time in her 1951 Chevy Deluxe while waiting for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade to start Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Murphysboro. Clover said this is her first time taking part in the parade and festival. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Fourteen-year-old David Penrod, of Murphysboro, rides a mini bike near the end of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Murphysboro. Although Penrod has taken part in the parade in the past, this was his first year doing so while riding a mini bike. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Phillip Lynch shares a moment with Bill Borgra, both of Christopher, while riding the “Tinker Machine” in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Murphysboro. Lynch said his father, Patrick Lynch, built the vehicle out of an old bed frame in the late 1980s. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Two-year-old Kolton Fowler, of De Soto, awaits the arrival of participants in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Murphysboro. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
