SIUE implements reverse transfer credit program with Lewis and Clark Community College

SIU-Edwardsville and Lewis and Clark Community College have established a reverse transfer agreement.

The Reverse Transfer Credit Program is an expansion of the institutions’ partnership to continue to help SIUE students who transfer from L&C to transfer credits back to L&C. This enables them to gain an associate’s degree from Lewis and Clark, as well as the bachelor’s degree they seek from SIUE.

The program helps L&C document degree completions at the community college level and assists the student in adding a higher education credential. To be eligible for the program, currently enrolled SIUE students, who transferred from L&C prior to receiving their associate degree, must have a minimum of 31 credit hours from L&C and have completed 30 credit hours at SIUE. These students will be identified and encouraged to opt into the Reverse Transfer Credit Program.

SIUE will then transfer their SIUE credit to L&C to determine if the courses will satisfy the remaining requirements for completion of an associate’s degree. If so, SIUE will waive the student’s general education requirements.

“SIUE continues to provide students a smooth transfer process and strengthen its relationship with L&C and the community served by both institutions,” said Patrick Sears, SIUE assistant registrar for transfer and degree evaluation. “The Reverse Transfer Credit Program serves to increase credentials for L&C transfer students by enhancing their academic portfolios, keeping them motivated on their way toward the completion of their bachelor’s, and increasing their employability both during and after the completion of their baccalaureate degree from SIUE.”

SIUE’s Reverse Transfer Credit Program with L&C took effect in November 2016. Qualifying students will be contacted via email.

For more information, visit siue.edu/transfer/programs.

