Authorities offer reward for information on Carbondale man accused of killing teen

Carbondale authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a city man accused of fatally shooting a teenager Thursday on Carbondale’s Northeast Side.

Jarrell J. Pullen, 22, of Carbondale, is still at large, police said Wednesday afternoon. He is wanted in the killing of 19-year-old Javon Trott, of Johnston City, who was shot multiple times near a community center in the 400 block of East Willow Street, city leaders have said.

Pullen faces a charge of first-degree murder and his bond is set at $1 million. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

During a press conference Friday, Carbondale Police Chief Jeff Grubbs called on Pullen to turn himself over to authorities. He said the killing is not reflective of the city’s northeast neighborhood.

“We will not let the actions of a few define the character of our community,” Grubbs said.

Court records show Pullen was previously imprisoned for a weapons-related felony. In 2014, Pullen was sentenced to serve three years in prison for unlawful use of a firearm in Jackson County, according to court records.

Carbondale police are asking anyone with information about the Thursday shooting or Pullen’s whereabouts to call them at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-2677.

