Police investigating shooting in northeast Carbondale





Filed under City, News

Carbondale police are investigating a Thursday evening shooting that injured one person.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of East Willow Street in reference to a shooting outside the Eurma C. Hayes Center. Officers on scene found one person suffering from possible life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was not identified in a police news release, was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment.

Advertisement

Police said Thursday night there is no available suspect information.

Carbondale police are asking anyone with information to call them at 618-457-3200.

This is the third reported gunshot victim Carbondale police have responded to this year.

On Feb. 5, Carbondale police responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street. At that scene, a woman was taken to St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro for a gunshot wound. She told police she was shot in another town.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Jan. 28, police responded to the 500 block of South Ash Street for reports of a shooting. One person was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment, police said.

At least 17 people were shot in Carbondale in 2016, the highest number of people shot in the city in the last 10 years, according to police data.

In separate incidents in 2016, two SIU students were shot, and another shooting wounded a Carbondale police officer. Two of the 17 shootings were fatal, one of which killed a 41-year-old local musician.

Staff writer Luke Nozicka can be reached at 618-536-3325,[email protected] on Twitter @lukenozicka.

To stay up to date with all your SIU news, follow the Daily Egyptian on Facebook and Twitter.

Advertisement