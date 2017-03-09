SIU’s lone men’s basketball commit for 2017 class decommits

Men’s basketball recruit Demarius Jacobs has backed out of his national letter of intent to play for SIU next season, he announced Thursday on Twitter.

Jacobs officially signed his letter of intent to SIU on Nov. 15.

According to prephoops.com, he is looking to play for a prep school this coming season to “get his academics in order for college.”

The 6-foot-3 guard from Uplift Community High School in Chicago needs to be officially released from his letter of intent to the school to officially decommit from the program and pursue other options.

Jacobs is averaging 19.2 points, 4.9 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game this season.

SIU now does not have any standing commitments from incoming recruits for next season, but will gain the services of Saint Louis junior transfer guard Marcus Bartley and freshman guard Jeremy Roscoe, who spent this season at a prep school following the end of the 2015-16 season.

Southern will also be without the services of Mike Rodriguez, Leo Vincent and Sean O’Brien — all of whom just finished their senior seasons.

The Salukis went 17-16 this season, making the Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinals.

Sean Carley contributed reporting.

