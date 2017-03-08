Photo of the Day: Checking up on Curious George

Dean, a student in SIU’s Head Start program, and Alexandra Spillman, a student in the physician assistant program from Effingham, look at an X-ray of Curious George during a doll clinic Wednesday at the Head Start center in Carbondale.

Adam Guss, a student in the physician assistant program from Milan, said the kids pretend their dolls are their own children when they come to the clinic.

“It just brings kids to light about making them more comfortable coming into the doctor’s office,” Guss said. “Seeing their dolls, or babies as we call them, be more comfortable then it makes them more comfortable coming into see us.”

This is the fifth year for the doll clinic.

Head Start requested the last names, hometowns and ages of children not be published.

