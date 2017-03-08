Carbondale police ask public to help ID burglar



Filed under City, News

Carbondale police are asking the public to help identify an individual suspected of burglarizing a business on the city’s Southeast Side.

At 5:48 a.m. on Feb. 23, officers responded to a report of a burglary at Hans Market, 863 E. Grand Ave., according to a news release. The suspect reportedly went inside the store and took an undisclosed amount of money, according to the release.

Police gave no physical description of the suspect but provided a photograph that was apparently captured on a surveillance camera.

Police are asking those with information about the crime or the identity of the suspect to call 618-457-3200 or the anonymous tip phone line at 618-549-2677.

