Arsonist sought for January fire

Carbondale police are asking the public to help identify a suspected arsonist in connection to a small fire that was set months ago at the Marion Street Apartments, authorities said in a news release.

Firefighters responded to reports at 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 25 of a fire in one of the complex’s apartment buildings at 300 E. Main St. The fire scorched the side of the building but was put out quickly, according to the release.

Police said there were no resulting injuries.

The suspect is described by police as a white man, between 35 and 45 years of age, with medium-length hair. He was reportedly wearing a dark, hooded jacket and jeans at the time of the offense.

Photographs of the suspected arsonist were apparently captured on the building’s surveillance cameras.

Police are asking those with information about the crime or the identity of the suspect to call 618-457-3200 or the anonymous tip phone line at 618-549-2677.

