Photo of the Day: Preparing to rally

Preparing to rally

Marion Sai, of Carbondale, encourages her 7-month-old son, Matine, as he walks around the table with help from Kathryn Neely, of Carbondale, on Monday during an afternoon of sign-making at Gaia House in preparation for Wednesday’s “A Day Without a Woman” rally in Carbondale.

“Civic engagement is a really powerful tool to speak truth to power,” Sai said. “All of this is really critical to the preservation of our rights, the protection of our environment and the health of all people. … I hope that by being exposed to this, [Matine] can be a part of a really positive, proactive group of people. I think his first words will probably be ‘this is what democracy looks like.'”

The Carbondale rally takes place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Town Square Pavilion.

