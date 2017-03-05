Gallery: Day Four of the 2017 MAC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship

Saluki junior Michael Wolfe competes in the 1650-yard freestyle on day four of the 2017 Mid-American Conference Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Edward J. Shea Natatorium. Wolfe took fourth place in the contest with a final time of 15:27.62. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki senior Filippo Dell’Olio celebrates after realizing that he took first place in the 200-yard butterfly on day four of the 2017 Mid-American Conference Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Edward J. Shea Natatorium. Dell’Olio completed the race with a final time of 1:45.55. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki senior Bobby Wood receives a hug from senior Riley Schroedter, a fellow member the Saluki Swimming and Diving Team, after Wood took second place in the 200-yard breaststroke on day four of the 2017 Mid-American Conference Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Edward J. Shea Natatorium. The swimmers met on the team and have been dating for three years. Wood finished the contest with a final time of 1:57.13. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Eastern Michigan senior Alexander Chan participates in the three-meter dive on day four of the 2017 Mid-American Conference Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Edward J. Shea Natatorium. Chan placed first in the event. Eastern Michigan narrowly defeated Missouri State to become the 2017 Mid-American Conference champions with first and second place team scores of 717 and 716 respectively. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Saluki junior Michael Wolfe competes in the 200-yard butterfly on day four of the 2017 Mid-American Conference Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Edward J. Shea Natatorium. Wolfe finished the contest with a final time of 1:51.63. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Members of the Saluki Swimming and Diving Team cheer on senior Bobby Wood as he competes in the 200-yard breaststroke on day four of the 2017 Mid-American Conference Men’s Swimming & Diving Championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Edward J. Shea Natatorium. Wood finished the contest with a final time of 1:57.13. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
The Eastern Michigan men’s swim and dive team celebrates while looking toward its cheering section after becoming the 2017 Mid-American Conference champions on day four of the championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Edward J. Shea Natatorium. The team narrowly defeated Missouri State with first and second place team scores of 717 and 716 respectively. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
Eastern Michigan junior Logan Burton celebrates with teammates after becoming the 2017 Mid-American Conference champions on day four of the championship on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Edward J. Shea Natatorium. “I was really nervous after the first day, but as a group we pulled it together for the win,” Burton said. “It’s unreal. Winning three years in a row is great, greatest feeling on Earth. I’m just happy that we could do it all together.” The team narrowly defeated Missouri State with first and second place team scores of 717 and 716 respectively. (Jacob Wiegand | @jawiegandphoto)
