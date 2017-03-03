The student news site of Southern Illinois University

Gallery: SIU men’s basketball defeats Loyola in MVC tournament quarterfinals

By Sean Carley
March 3, 2017
Coach Barry Hinson yells toward his bench Friday, March 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 55-50 win against Loyola in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Sophomore guard Armon Fletcher dunks the ball Friday, March 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 55-50 win against Loyola in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

SIU junior guard Jonathan Wiley drives to the basket against Loyola freshman guard Cameron Satterwhite, left, and junior forward Aundre Jackson on Friday, March 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 55-50 win against Loyola in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

SIU senior guard Leo Vincent draws a charging foul against Loyola sophomore guard Clayton Custer on Friday, March 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 55-50 win against Loyola in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Sophomore guard Sean Lloyd gestures to an official on Friday, March 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 55-50 win against Loyola in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Senior guard Mike Rodriguez loses control of the ball on his way to the basket Friday, March 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 55-50 win against Loyola in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Members of the Saluki men’s basketball team huddle together before a play Friday, March 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 55-50 win against Loyola in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Senior forward Sean O’Brien tries to back down against Loyola junior guard Ben Richardson on Friday, March 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 55-50 win against Loyola in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Coach Barry Hinson closes his eyes as his players are introduced on Friday, March 3, 2017, before the Salukis’ 55-50 win against Loyola in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Loyola sophomore guard Clayton Custer drives to the basketball against SIU junior forward Thik Bol on Friday, March 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 55-50 win against Loyola in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

Saluki sophomore guard Sean Lloyd, on ground, celebrates with junior guard Jonathan Wiley and senior guard Leo Vincent (5) after corralling a loose ball Friday, March 3, 2017, during the Salukis’ 55-50 win against Loyola in the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament quarterfinals at Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Sean Carley | @SeanMCarley)

