Carbondale police arrest 2 brothers in ‘staged’ armed robbery

Carbondale police arrested two men Wednesday in what investigators have determined was a staged armed robbery, according to a news release from the department.

Devante C.A. Jackson, 19, of Milwaukee, was arrested on a charge of felony theft. His alleged accomplice, Houston A. Jackson, 20, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of felony theft and felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report.

The two men are brothers, police said.

The investigation began after police responded to the Kroger Fuel Center at 501 N. Giant City Road for a report of an armed robbery. The on-duty employee told police he handed over money and store merchandise to a man who walked inside the gas station and threatened him with a gun.

Police later determined the robbery was a hoax after learning the two men involved are related, according to the release.

The men were housed in Jackson County Jail after arrest.

Police continued to investigate the incident Friday morning.

