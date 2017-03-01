New ‘Beauty and the Beast’ to feature Disney’s first ‘exclusively gay moment’ in film

There’s more going on in Disney’s new “Beauty and the Beast” adaptation than meets the eye in the trailers.

In an interview with Attitude magazine, director Bill Condon spoke a little about the character of LeFou (Josh Gad) and his complicated feelings toward his best pal Gaston (Luke Evans).

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” Condon said of the relationship.

“He’s confused about what he wants,” Condon continued. “It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

Condon’s reveal is the second bit of recent news to suggest Disney is becoming more inclusive of LGBT representation.

On Feb. 23, Disney XD aired an episode of “Star vs. the Forces of Evil” titled ” Just Friends,” which featured the main characters attending a concert. When the charismatic boy band performs a romantic song, the venue full of concert-goers starts smooching, including several same-sex couples in the background.

The episode marked the first-ever same-sex kiss in a Disney cartoon.

