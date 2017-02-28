Carbondale tornado warning downgraded, area to remain on watch





A tornado watch for Jackson County was scheduled to last through early Wednesday following an earlier warning for residents to seek shelter, according to the National Weather Service.

At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a tornado warning was issued for southern Illinois cities Carbondale, Pomona and Makanda. The warning, sent out on the service’s official Twitter account, was downgraded at 11 p.m. and a county-wide tornado watch was scheduled to last through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Another earlier warning from the service indicated a large storm carrying hail the size of golfballs was also headed toward Carbondale. Tornado sirens could be heard in the city and the university issued text alerts to the campus community advising those outside to seek shelter.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday night regarding areas in northern Jackson County heavily damaged by a storm. Police confirmed five homes were damaged, one of them completely destroyed, between Elkville and Ava.

Some people were injured by flying debris, police said.

Multiple trees and power lines are reported to be down in the northern part of the county and some major highways and roads are blocked, according to the release.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public to stay out of those areas so first responders can assist those affected by the storm.

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Tuesday afternoon activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield following reports of tornados and other severe weather conditions in the northern part of the state.

The emergency resources were set aside “to ensure state personnel and equipment are ready to be quickly deployed if needed to help local emergency responders,” according to a statement from the governor’s office.

This story will be updated.

